Pay Traffic Tickets With School Supplies And Backpacks 4 Class Acts

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

You can pay off parking tickets with school supplies in Las Vegas! From now till July 19th, traffic offenders may satify their tickets by bringing new unwrapped school suplies, of greater or equal value, to the parking service office. The suplies will be donated to the Public Education Foundation. Our very own night jock, A.D., is kicking off his fifth year of Backpacks 4 Class Acts. The goal is to collect 1,000 backpacks filled with school suuplies with The Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth. A.D. will be collecting backpacks all over the Las Vegas valley. For a complete list of details and drop off locations head over to KLUC.com.

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com