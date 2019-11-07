Palms Casino Resort Closes KAOS Dayclub And Nightclub

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Palms Casino Resort's KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub is officially closed.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, in third quarter they reported a loss of $26.8 million and a total of $51.9 million loss from this time last year.

The public has made some comedic memes. We wish all of the workers there the best of luck in their future endeavours.

