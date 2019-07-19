Manny Pacquiao Vs Keith Thurman + The Emmys

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

It's fight weekend in Vegas with Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman squaring up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the WBA world welterweight championship. Vegas has the odd of the champion and Keith Thurman as the underdog. Leave a comment on who you have? Santiago is going for Pacquiao. Earlier this week the Emmy nominations were announced. HBO has 137 nominations and 32 of them going to Game of Thrones. Netflix had 117 nominations with 16 of them going to When They See Us. The Emmy's will be aired on September 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. No host has been announced yet. Instagram looked like a nursing home. Everyone was participating in the old face swap challenge.

