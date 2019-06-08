Las Vegas' Hometown Heroes Bryson Scott, Nick Quintana and Ryne Nelson Hit the Major League

98.5 KLUC's Santiago shares his top headlines from the week

June 8, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
News
Sports
Videos

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Some of Las Vegas' very own got drafted into the Major League earlier this week—UNLV's Bryson Scott went to the Phillies; Nick Quintana from Arbor View High went to the Detroit Tigers; and Basic High alumni Ryne Nelson is on his way to the Diamondbacks. The I-15's going to be closed again from Friday at 10:00 until Monday, 5:00. And check out a random video from Topper's in Oxnard, California.

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
So What Did We Learn This Week
Las Vegas
videos
Bryson Scott
Nick Quintana
Ryne Nelson
Baseball
Entertainment
sports
News
Santiago
'So What Did We Learn This Week?'

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla Has To Bend The Knee To Her Friend. What Sort Of Sound Would You Like Your Body To Make? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 294 The Chet Buchanan Show
TEACHERS GONE WILD!! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 293 The Chet Buchanan Show
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas 06.02.19 Pt. III 98.5 KLUC On Demand
FoXx & Freezy Show Segment 2 06.02.19 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes