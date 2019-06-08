Las Vegas' Hometown Heroes Bryson Scott, Nick Quintana and Ryne Nelson Hit the Major League

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Some of Las Vegas' very own got drafted into the Major League earlier this week—UNLV's Bryson Scott went to the Phillies; Nick Quintana from Arbor View High went to the Detroit Tigers; and Basic High alumni Ryne Nelson is on his way to the Diamondbacks. The I-15's going to be closed again from Friday at 10:00 until Monday, 5:00. And check out a random video from Topper's in Oxnard, California.

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com