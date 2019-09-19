Las Vegas Aviators And Las Vegas Aces Make Vegas Proud Plus The New iPhone 11 Is Here

Congratulations to our sport teams and all their success

September 19, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
Categories: 
Entertainment
Events
Music
Shows

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

A BIG UPS to our very own Las Vegas Aviators. They made it to the playoffs and got eliminated by Sacramento. Despite their loss, their attendace record broke a NEW record for the whole franchise. 

Congrats to our Las Vegas Aces as well. They crushed the playoffs. They start their playoff run on Sept. 15. Cardi B and J Lo star in the NEW HUSTLERS movie. Are you going to see it?

The NEW iphone 11, iphone 11 MAX and iphone 11 Pro are out now. Whooooo Awwwww

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC

Recent Podcast Audio
Chet Discovers A New Game, YAY!! "Brittany Runs A Marathon" Star Jillian Bell Is A Las Vegas Native. The Chet Buchanan Show
Amanda's Mom Won't Get Herself Together. AND We Found Out Who Our Creepy Co-Worker Is... The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 352 The Chet Buchanan Show
P1 Power Rankings: Week 13 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Chet Buchanan Show
What's On Your Bucket List? AND Kayla Thinks There Needs To Be a Fast Food Line Manual. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 351 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes