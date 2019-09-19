Las Vegas Aviators And Las Vegas Aces Make Vegas Proud Plus The New iPhone 11 Is Here

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

A BIG UPS to our very own Las Vegas Aviators. They made it to the playoffs and got eliminated by Sacramento. Despite their loss, their attendace record broke a NEW record for the whole franchise.

Congrats to our Las Vegas Aces as well. They crushed the playoffs. They start their playoff run on Sept. 15. Cardi B and J Lo star in the NEW HUSTLERS movie. Are you going to see it?

The NEW iphone 11, iphone 11 MAX and iphone 11 Pro are out now. Whooooo Awwwww

