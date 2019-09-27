Love For Las Vegas' Aces, The McCarren Airport And October 1 Anniversary

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Congratulations to the Las Vegas' Aces for their first season! They made it to the finals. Good luck ladies. The McCarren Airport was voted number three with Orlando International Airport in customer satisfaction in the country. Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport took second place right behind Detroit Metro Airport who is in the number one spot. Rideshare just became a whole lot easier at the airport. The rideshare pick-up location will now be at terminal two. We want to encourage you to commit 58 acts of kindness in your community in honor of the anniversary of October 1. Some great acts of kindess include: Saying hello to strangers, picking up trash in the park, complementing a coworker and more. We are #VegasStrong

