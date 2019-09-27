Love For Las Vegas' Aces, The McCarren Airport And October 1 Anniversary

We encourage you to commit 58 acts of kindness in your community. #VegasStrong

September 27, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
Categories: 
Entertainment
Events
Music
Shows
Sports

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

Congratulations to the Las Vegas' Aces for their first season! They made it to the finals. Good luck ladies. The McCarren Airport was voted number three with Orlando International Airport in customer satisfaction in the country. Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport took second place right behind Detroit Metro Airport who is in the number one spot. Rideshare just became a whole lot easier at the airport. The rideshare pick-up location will now be at terminal two. We want to encourage you to commit 58 acts of kindness in your community in honor of the anniversary of October 1. Some great acts of kindess include: Saying hello to strangers, picking up trash in the park, complementing a coworker and more. We are #VegasStrong

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Las Vegas
vegas
2019
Santiago
So
What Did We Learn This Week?
Radio.com
Las Vegas' Aces
The McCarren Airport
rideshare pick-up location
terminal two
58 acts of kindness

Recent Podcast Audio

Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Turned Down Chet's Bet And Now He Is Out $100. AND We Met The Coolest Kid Named Levi. The Chet Buchanan Show
Which Guy Should Miss Lombardo Entertain? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Has Achy Belly From Spence's Challenge Stress. AND We Want To Know The Statute of Limitations on Social Media. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Pawtastic Friends Podcast 09.24.2019 98.5 KLUC On Demand
P1 Power Rankings: Week #14 98.5 KLUC On Demand
The Great Candy Debate!! And We Help A P1 Decide Between 2 Guys. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes