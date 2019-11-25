GRAMMY Nominations And Vegas Golden Knights' Save Of The Century

See Marc Andre Fleury's Winning Save

November 25, 2019
Santiago
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

The GRAMMY nominations were announced earlier this week! Lizzo topped every other with eight nominations. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X both had six nominations. Ariana Grande earned 5 nominations. 

Halsey did not get any nominations and took it to Twitter. How do you feel about Halsey not receiving any nominations? The GRAMMYs are going to be hosted by Alicia Keys on January 26. 

In local sporting news, Vegas Golden Knights' goal keeper, Marc Andre Fleury, made national headlines with winning his 450 game. He also made the "save of the century." Shout out to the Vegas Golden Knights and to their fans as well. GO KNIGHTS GO! 

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday and Sunday for Club 985 and on RADIO.com

