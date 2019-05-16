Game Of Thrones Season Finale Sunday, Janet Jackson Starts Vegas Residency And EDC Las Vegas

Sunday: All of your GOT questions will be answered

May 16, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
Categories: 
Concert
Entertainment
Events
Music
Pop
Shows
Videos

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

Season Finale of Game Of Thrones is this Sunday. All of your questions will be answered! Who will claim the throne? What is Tyrion's next move? Will Jon Snow marry or kill Dany?! Janet Jackson started her Vegas residency. Santiago is excited to see what Janet brings to the stage. EDC Las Vegas is back and better than ever. People dressed in fishnets and rhinestones will sweep the Vegas streets. Be on the lookout.

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Las Vegas
vegas
Santiago
Game of Thrones
Radio.com
So What Did We Learn This Week?
Cersei
Dany
Tyrion
Jon Snow
Janet Jackson
residency
concert
Entertainment
Events
Music
pop
Shows
videos

Recent Podcast Audio
Gary Spivey on The Chet Buchanan Show: Thursday, May 16th The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 284 The Chet Buchanan Show
They Caught Me Naked... EEEEK!! The Chet Buchanan Show
Her Personal Trainer DID WHAAAAT? AND His Future Mother-In-Law DID NOT...? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 283 The Chet Buchanan Show
True Crime Tuesdays... Duh Duh Duh. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes