Game Of Thrones Season Finale Sunday, Janet Jackson Starts Vegas Residency And EDC Las Vegas

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Season Finale of Game Of Thrones is this Sunday. All of your questions will be answered! Who will claim the throne? What is Tyrion's next move? Will Jon Snow marry or kill Dany?! Janet Jackson started her Vegas residency. Santiago is excited to see what Janet brings to the stage. EDC Las Vegas is back and better than ever. People dressed in fishnets and rhinestones will sweep the Vegas streets. Be on the lookout.

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com