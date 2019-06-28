Day n Vegas And Fourth Of July Firework Shows

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

There is a HUGE concert announcement this week: Day n Vegas! The event will take place Novemeber first through the third at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. J. Cole, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar will be performing. The event location is on the corner of Sahara and the strip. Next week is the Fourth of July. Where are you going to watch the fireworks? Check out our list where all of the firework shows are going to take place. If you are working a fireworks booth this year let us know on social media what organization you are with and where you are located. You might just get a SHOUT OUT.

