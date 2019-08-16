Clark County Is Back To School, Coming To America 2 Trailer, Hawaiian Airlines

The 'Coming to America 2' trailer is out now

August 16, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
Categories: 
Entertainment
Events
Music
Shows

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

Kid's are back in school and parents are crying tears of joy. LOL Prince Akeem and Semmi are back! 'Coming to America 2' trailer is out now starring Eddie MurphyArsenio HallJames Earl Jones and more! Hawaiian Airlines will launch non-stop flights from Maui to the ninth island aka Vegas! Some of our very own jocks are from Hawaii such as DJ Kram, DJ Kid Keoni! Flights start Decemeber 15. You can hear these jocks on CLUB 985 on 98.5 KLUC from Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Las Vegas
vegas
Santiago
Santi
Clark County Is Back To School
Coming To America 2 Trailer
Hawaiian Airlines

Recent Podcast Audio
Chet Was Attacked During His First Kiss Horror Story, We Play "Blanket Statement Hit Your Buzzer", AND Lil Jess Updates Us On How Speed Dating Went. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Good Boys in theaters now 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 331 The Chet Buchanan Show
"I Have A High $#X Drive..." Did She Really Just Say That On The First Date? The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
PTF FRIENDS 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes