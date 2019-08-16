Clark County Is Back To School, Coming To America 2 Trailer, Hawaiian Airlines

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Kid's are back in school and parents are crying tears of joy. LOL Prince Akeem and Semmi are back! 'Coming to America 2' trailer is out now starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and more! Hawaiian Airlines will launch non-stop flights from Maui to the ninth island aka Vegas! Some of our very own jocks are from Hawaii such as DJ Kram, DJ Kid Keoni! Flights start Decemeber 15. You can hear these jocks on CLUB 985 on 98.5 KLUC from Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

