Cardi B Drops "Press" And Ryan Reaves Is A Prankster

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Rapper, Cardi B dropped a NEW song called "Press." Santiago wants to know when is the album going to drop?! Drake and E40 have started an East Coast, West Coast, rivalry. Not really. It's all over the NBA Finals. The rappers brough their love for the sport to Instagram. See the photos. The rappers are actually really good friends. Vegas Golden Knights player, Ryan Reaves, pranked his teammate. The whole video is up on our website at KLUC.com.

