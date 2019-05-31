Cardi B Drops "Press" And Ryan Reaves Is A Prankster

See the video of Ryan Reaves pranking his teammate

May 31, 2019
Santiago
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

Rapper, Cardi B dropped a NEW song called "Press." Santiago wants to know when is the album going to drop?! Drake and E40 have started an East Coast, West Coast, rivalry. Not really. It's all over the NBA Finals. The rappers brough their love for the sport to Instagram. See the photos. The rappers are actually really good friends. Vegas Golden Knights player, Ryan Reaves, pranked his teammate. The whole video is up on our website at KLUC.com.

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com

