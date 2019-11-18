BLEUTECH, Disney + Launches, Selena Series And Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

See who is starring in the NEW Netflix Selena series

November 18, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

The city of the future is coming to Las Vegas! BLEUTECH will break ground this Decemeber. 

The 7.5 billion dollar project is offering housing, office space, retail space, autonomous vehicles, artifical intelligence, super trees and self-healing concrete structures. 

Disney + launched! They had 10 million subscribers in one day. The service costs seven dollars a month or $70 a year after a free seven day trial. Disney + doesn't work on all smart tvs. 

Netflix just launched the first look for the six episode series of Selena starring actress, Christian Serratos from "The Walking Dead." There is no official release date yet. 

Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. The marathon is expecting to have 50,000 people participating. For a full list of road cloasures go to KLUC.com.  

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday and Sunday for Club 985 and on RADIO.com

