BLEUTECH, Disney + Launches, Selena Series And Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

The city of the future is coming to Las Vegas! BLEUTECH will break ground this Decemeber.

The 7.5 billion dollar project is offering housing, office space, retail space, autonomous vehicles, artifical intelligence, super trees and self-healing concrete structures.

Disney + launched! They had 10 million subscribers in one day. The service costs seven dollars a month or $70 a year after a free seven day trial. Disney + doesn't work on all smart tvs.

Netflix just launched the first look for the six episode series of Selena starring actress, Christian Serratos from "The Walking Dead." There is no official release date yet.

Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. The marathon is expecting to have 50,000 people participating. For a full list of road cloasures go to KLUC.com.

