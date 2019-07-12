Beyonce Drops NEW Music And Taylor Swift Is The Richest Celebrity

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

EARTHQUAKE?! jk Queen B... Beyonce has dropped NEW music, "Spirit." The song is off the soundtrack for the album, Lion King. Check it out at KLUC.com! Lion King drops July 18. Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will come out on October 18. Angelina Jolie is back in the starring role and Michelle Pfeiffer will also be starring in the film. Taylor Swift topped the richest celebrity list for Forbes Magazine with $185 million. She also topped the list back in 2016. So basically... T. Swizzle is still on top.

