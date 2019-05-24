Aladdin And Summer Jam 2019 Starring Ellie Goudling

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Santiago attended the ADVANCED screening of Aladdin. Will Smith did his thing! Santiago gives the movie five magic lamps out of five. Definitely go check it out. Memorial day weekend is coming to Vegas. It's the official-unofficial kickoff to summer. Shout out to the service industry employees. Do your thing! Make your money. Have good energy all summer 2019. 98.5 KLUC's Summer Jam is coming this Thursday to The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ellie Goulding is headlining! Ally Brooke, Ava Max, Madison Beer and Fletcher will also be performing. Tickets are still available here.

