98.5 KLUC's Santiago Talks Summer Jam 2019, Autism Awareness and Club KAOS

Santiago asks 'So What Did We Learn This Week?'

April 4, 2019
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. On Monday, we announced our BIG Summer Jam 2019 concert! Summer Jam is back and we have an all female lineup! #GIRLPOWER Our all female lineup consists of: Ellie Goulding, Ally Brooke, Ava Max, Madison Beer and Fletcher. All of our ticket information can be found at KLUC.com. Our Vegas Golden Knights held Autism Awareness night. They light up their hockey rink with puzzle pieces to show support. Shout out to the Vegas Golden Knights. #GoKnightsGo The new dayclub / nightclub KAOS at Palms Resort Casino is opening up on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Marshmello is performing opening night followed by Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex and more. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com

