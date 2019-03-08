98.5 KLUC's Santiago Talks Nevada Reading Week, Captain Marvel and Bryce Harper

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.The 98.5 KLUC staff read to elemantary schools around the county as part of Nevada Reading Week. Santiago read one of his favorite books of all time "The Giving Tree" to H. P. Fitzgerald Elementary School. Captain Marvel hits theaters this weekend. Marvel Universe fans are going to want to stay till the end of the movie. Las Vegas local, Bryce Harper, landed a huge deal with the Phillys. Santiago's nephew, who pitches for the Philly's minor league, is practicing with Bryce Harper. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So What Did We Learn This Week?"

