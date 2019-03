KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. The Men's NCAA Basketball kicked off this week and nearly three million people will be making their way to Las Vegas. The tourist increase means more money for the service industry workers. The full trailer for Toy Story 4 is out and the character Bo Peep is back! Don't try dance battling the police when being chased by the cops. You'll always be getting served ... a jail sentence. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com