98.5 KLUC's Santiago Talks Antonio Brown, Christina Aguilera & The Worst Tourists Traps!

Santiago asks 'So What Did We Learn This Week?'

March 15, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired receiver, Antonio Brown. Christina Aguilera kicks off her The Xperience Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollwood Resort & Casino. What are the worst tourists traps in America? Santaigo shares how Seattle, Washingtion has the Space Needle and New York City has Times Square. What is the worst tourist trap in Las Vegas? Is it the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign? Or is it the Fountains of Bellagio at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino? Or is it a street performer on Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas? Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com

