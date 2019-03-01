98.5 KLUC's Santiago Asks 'So, What Did We Learn This Week?'

Santiago discusses the week's biggest headlines: Regina King, Janet Jackson and Girl Scout cookies

March 1, 2019
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week from Regina King winning big at the Oscars to Janet Jackson's upcoming Las Vegas residency at Park Theater starting May 17 to the Girl Scout cookie hero who's in hot water. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com

 

 

 

