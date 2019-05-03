2019 Billboard Music Awards And Game Of Thrones Is Nearly Ending

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were in town this week with fire performances from your favorite stars! Post Malone, Khalid, BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Drake and many more were in Vegas. Check out our interviews with Billboard Music Awards' nominees and winners at KLUC.com. There are three episodes left of Game Of Thrones! Who do you think will be killed off next? Will it be Cersei Lannister? Leave a comment down below. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

