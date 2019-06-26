Travis Scott Sells Out His Reese's Puff Cereal In 30 Seconds

Are you cereal person and a huge Travis Scott fan? If so, yesterday was your day!

Travis Scott announced his special edition Reese's Puffs cereal box. Along with being a lover of the cereal, Travis also shared how the design of the cereal box that included all his Astroworld art. Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the $50 priced cereal, yet wheather negative or positive, Travis and Reese's Puff were the ones to reap the benefits.

The response of the collaboration was so anticipated that it only took 30 seconds for the product to be sold-out after its release. Reese's Puffs took to Twitter to alert fans who didn't get their cereal box that there's "more to come."