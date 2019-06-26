Cardi B Releases Music Video For "Press" After Court Appearance

Cardi B released her music video for her current single "Press," and the Grammy-Award winner was feeling some type of way

The singer just finished celebrating a weekend full of triumphs at the BET and ASCAP Awards. Even with all the accolades, Cardi B was preparing for two significant events: her court apperance and the music video for "Press."

Cardi B showed up to the courthouse in Queens, NY to face 12 charges of aggraveted assault. Before heading into court in a $2,000 navy pant suit, she smiled for cameras and showed off the wig she matched perfectly to her outfit. The case goes back to a cheating scandal Cardi went through with her husband Offset and the two bartenders she alledgly attacked. She pleaded "not guilty" and a scheduled court date was set for September.

Hours later, Cardi B was back on social media alerting her fans of the video premiere of "Press." Within minutes, the video which features a NSFW naked Cardi B, had millions of views. Instead of her usual colorful creations, as this one is violent, and takes a whole bloody turn.

