Three Square Helping Las Vegans 60 And Older

Three Square’s Golden Groceries program provides delicious, healthy, supplemental groceries to individuals who are 60 or better. With Golden Groceries, you have access to lean proteins, whole grains and fresh produce. Golden Groceries keeps you and your needs in mind to ensure you live a high quality of life with the dignity and respect that you deserve.

Golden Groceries can be found at multiple locations across Southern Nevada. Pantries offering Golden Groceries have special hours and days for you in order to avoid long lines and have a pleasant experience. You choose the food you want based on your needs and wants! Home delivery and curbside options are available.

To learn more about Golden Groceries or to find the best nutrition program for you, please call 702 765-4030. You will talk to a friendly Three Square advocate who will help connect you to food and other resources that are best for you.

Check out their feature in the Las Vegas Review Journal here.

Three Square’s Golden Groceries program has expanded home delivery and introduced transportation options since the release date of this article.