Local Senior Shopping Hours

Seniors In Las Vegas Can Shop At These Stores Early

March 23, 2020
RADIO.COM Staff
Senior Shopping Hours
Categories: 
News

With stores being an essential business for everyone during this pandemic these local Las Vegas stores are opening up their doors early to help seniors with their shopping needs. #StayHomeForNevada

(Click on the links above to see local store locations.)

 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Las Vegas
Target
Walmart
Whole Foods
Costco
Big Lots
Dollar General
Albertsons
Vons
Smart and final
Smiths

Recent Podcast Audio
Episode 423 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': 1 Show, 3 Studios The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 422 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': COVID Conspiracy The Chet Buchanan Show
chet kayla lil jess
Episode 421 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Kayla's "Shapely Mother" The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 420 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': New Champ Lil Jess The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 419 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Kayla on Shark Tank The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 418 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Women's World Cup The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes