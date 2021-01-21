LV Unity: Vaccine Facts And Fiction

COVID-19 has been an absolute wreck to the physical - and mental - health of America and the world. Now, several vaccines are hitting market that boast Polio vaccine-level effectiveness.

Unlike the days of Polio, however, now we have social media. And a lot of information is coming across our timelines at a vicious pace. Much of it dubious, or click-bait, or built to scare. So... what is real, and what is bunk?

We speak with Dr. Rebecca Edgeworth with Touro University about Coronavirus vaccines, their safety, their effectiveness, the side effects, and the conspiracy theories. Hopefully by the end of the conversation, you can make a better informed decision for you and your family.