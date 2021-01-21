LV Unity: COVID Strikes Close To Home

There is a lot of murky water surrounding COVID. Some believe that the death rate is beneath that of the common flu (it's not), that it actually isn't that serious (it can be), and that it only affects the old.

While it is true that the average age of death is pretty high, Coronavirus seems to manifest in every person differently. Our friend and colleague Mahoney recently learned this the hard way, being diagnosed in late November, and beginning a long path of hospitalization, treatments, oxygen and more. It nearly took him.

We get a chance to speak with him about how he came down with it, the harrowing week and a half in the hospital, the treatments he received, what worked best for him, and what he has to say to those who are feeling "COVID fatigue" and are tired of the precautions.