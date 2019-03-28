Post Malone Drops Visual for "Wow" Remix feat Roddy Ricch & Tyga

An update on his hit track

March 28, 2019

By Reanna Hilario

Related: The Cardi B and Post Malone Cruise You Never Knew You Needed

Just last week, Post Malone released his music video for his recent single "Wow" with the help of his viral dancing friend Mike Alancourt. This week, Posty dropped the visual for the ‘Wow’ remix, which features Roddy Ricch and Tyga.

This new remix is fresh and fun, and gives a chance to feature the different rapping styles of each artist. The music video showcases clips from Post Malone’s current tour, as well as Ricch and Tyga posing in front of muscle cars.

View this post on Instagram

Wow remix video out. @postmalone @roddyricch

A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on

"Tell your friend to stop it, come here (Wow) / No drinks in the Rolls Royce, just got it" Tyga spits on his newly-added verse. Watch the full video above. 

Tags: 
Post Malone
Tyga
Roddy Ricch

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 257 The Chet Buchanan Show
Drunk Purchases Are The Worst... Or The Best. DNA Testing Stories Continue. The Chet Buchanan Show
What Did You Find Through One Of Those DNA Tests? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 256 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 255 The Chet Buchanan Show
You Can't Give A 16-Yr-Old A 7-Series... Can You? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes