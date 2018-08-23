Pink

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

P!nk Stops Show To Hug 14-Year-Old Fan Who Recently Lost Her Mother

By Rebecca Zamer and Joe Cingrana

August 23, 2018

Singer P!nk stopped her Brisbane, Australia concert Tuesday night to console 14-year-old fan Leah Murphy after seeing her sign in the crowd stating she recently lost her mother, Debbie.

Prior to the concert, Leah's cousin Katrina posted on Facebook about the show, asking friends and family to share the post with the hope that P!nk would see it. However it was the sign which read, "My name is Leah — I'm 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug … Please!" that brought her down into the seats.

The pop superstar didn’t just give her a heartfelt hug, but also gave her some words of encouragement, autographed her arm, and snapped a few selfies!

"I just really feel it was a hug from heaven. I do feel her mum orchestrated the whole thing" Leah's aunt tells ABC News in Australia. "She relates to the music, I think she's grieving through the lyrics and it's helping her process it."

Tags: 
Pink

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 140 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla gets mad that grown women can't wear pigtails. Spence is outraged and wants to sell his house. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 139 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who takes their shoes off on a plane, honestly? Chet is Hosting Mrs. America. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 138 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla and Buddy reached a new milestone in their relationship, Is this girls Doctor boyfriend trying to break up with her? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes