Patton Oswalt Talks About Taking a Selfie With Tom Arnold After Mark Burnett Scuffle

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt didn’t get to make an Emmy acceptance speech this year, but he’s got a story he can dine out on for years to come.

The A.P. Bio and Big Fan star, speaking with KLUC 98.5's Chet Buchanan on The Chet Buchanan Show, recounted the aftermath of Tom Arnold’s dust-up with reality television producer Mark Burnett at a pre-awards party on September 16.

“Tom sits down next to me and I’m like, ‘Whoa, dude what happened?’” Oswalt explained. “Then he told me what went down and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, let’s get a selfie!’

“I didn’t realize it was going to be that big of a story.”

Oswalt shared the selfie in a tweet, assuring fans Arnold was okay, and adding “We gotta protect this brutal angel.”

I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018

Arnold claimed Burnett choked him after the two crossed paths at the Evening Before party, just days ahead of the premiere of the latter’s new project, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes. In the Viceland series, Arnold documents his pursuit of recordings of President Donald Trump allegedly making racist and incriminating statements on the set of Burnett’s The Apprentice.

Outside of posting the selfie, Oswalt is steering clear of the controversy, and putting his energy into his September 22 performance at KÀ Theatre inside MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“If that’s where they do KÀ will all their equipment be set up backstage?” Oswalt asked during his Chet Buchanan Show appearance. “Will it be a Cirque du Soleil setting and I’m just going to be wandering around aimlessly?

“I will try to do a handstand while some very sad violin plays.”

Oswalt, whose most recent standup special, Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, garnered the comedian an Emmy nomination, most recently appeared as the voice of superhero The Atom in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. He’ll also reprise his role of Chief of Staff and serial groper Teddy Sykes on the seventh and final season of HBO’s Veep.

Patton Oswalt performs September 22 at KÀ Theatre. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Download the radio.comapp to hear more interviews like this.