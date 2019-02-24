Oscars 2019: Predict the Winners With Your Own Ballot

(KNX) - There has been no shortage of controversy for the 91st Academy Awards, which airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

For the first time in 30 years, there will be no host. But that doesn't mean you can't play along with an Oscars 2019 ballot. Here's a ballot from CBS News you can print out and play along as the ceremony takes place.

As for the host drama, comedian and actor Kevin Hart was tapped to headline the show in December, but dropped out after homophobic tweets were discovered made by the comedian -- calling for an outcry for him to step down.

You can expect to see forthcoming "Captain Marvel" actress Brie Larson as a presenter, as well as "Black Panthers" dynamic bad-guy Michael B. Jordan.

The ceremony won't be without a star-studded lineup of presenters, however. There will be many actors and actresses from "Crazy Rich Asians" on deck, including side-kick and all-around funny actress Awkwafina with fellow actresses Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. Other presenters include Helen Mirren, Tyler Perry and Paul Rudd.

There are two movies tied for the most nominations: "The Favourite" and "Roma," two distinct but equally star-studded movies about Queen Anne and Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron's ode to Mexico and his childhood. "Roma" also introduced the public to break-out star Yalitza Aparicio, who is nominated for "Best Actress."

