Nudia interviews Dr. Amy Stone
On What You Should Know About COVID19
March 26, 2020
Nudia interviews Dr. Amy Stone Assistant Professor of Microbiology & Immunologist at Touro University Nevada with listener questions regarding the corona virus and our quarantine.
