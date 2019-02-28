'Jersey Shore's' Vinny Guadagnino Sits Down with KLUC's Nudia to Talk Chippendales Guest Host Gig

Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino joins male-revue Chippendales Las Vegas at Rio Hotel & Casino as a celebrity guest host April 26 to May 26. KLUC's Nudia Hernandez talks to the star of MTV's highest-rated show about how he practices ripping his shirt off, his new television project “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny,” a dating competition series, and the cast of Jersey Shore's long-standing love affair with Las Vegas.

