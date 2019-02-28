'Jersey Shore's' Vinny Guadagnino Sits Down with KLUC's Nudia to Talk Chippendales Guest Host Gig
The 'Keto Guido' says he's going to "give the women what they are here for"
February 28, 2019
Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino joins male-revue Chippendales Las Vegas at Rio Hotel & Casino as a celebrity guest host April 26 to May 26. KLUC's Nudia Hernandez talks to the star of MTV's highest-rated show about how he practices ripping his shirt off, his new television project “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny,” a dating competition series, and the cast of Jersey Shore's long-standing love affair with Las Vegas.
Tickets for Vinny Guadagnino’s Chippendales limited engagement—Friday through Sunday night performances starting April 26—range from $64.95 to $165.09 + tax and fees (18+) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776, or by visiting chippendales.com.