Lea Michele Watches 'Glee' at Home Alone

Lea Michele, an accomplished actress, singer, author and philanthropist, won over America’s hearts as Rachel Berry on the Fox hit, “Glee,” but she broke out of the mold she established with that character and has grown into a multifaceted talent all her own.

Re-joining forces with her former Glee castmate, recent Emmy winner, Darren Criss, the pair will hit the road for their LM/DC tour this fall. One stop has them taking on Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea Theater on October 26 to showcase their individual ballads while also delving into some of the classics from the beloved show that kickstarted their fame.

Starring in a television program with a cult following can be a blessing and a curse, sometimes burdening the star with the identity portrayed on the show. And for “Glee,” whose ravenous fans are coined “Gleeks,” it seems like a life sentence. But as Michele explains on KLUC 98.5's "The Chet Buchanan Show," she’s a fan too.

“I’m sorry, but I watch 'Glee' at home by myself, so … .” She says with a boisterous laugh.

Since “Glee” aired its final show in 2015, Michele has gone on to release two well received albums under Columbia Records, starred in television shows, “Scream Queens” and “The Mayor,” branched into the big screen and penned two books. Yet, she has no hard feelings when fans relate to her Glee character first.

“For me, personally it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I love Rachel Berry and I loved what that show stood for and what it meant. And how it really changed television and changed a lot of people’s lives. I’m incredibly proud of all of the extremely hard work we did. I love talking about it, I love reminiscing about it. I just love it. I could honestly talk about it all the time. It really makes me so happy.” Michele gushes.

Rather than leaning into the inevitable typecasting that comes with playing a memorable role, Michele has worked to curate her own identity in the industry.

“I’ve worked very hard to establish myself as Lea Michele, coming off such an iconic television show,” she says. “It is very difficult for people to not see me just as that character.

“You look at characters from my generation of shows, ‘Saved By the Bell’ or ‘90210’ and you look at those cast members and go ‘Oh, that is Zack Morris.’ But for me, and Darren as well, we’ve tried so hard, both personally and professionally to make sure we branch out as actors to make sure people can identify us as other people and other performances.”

One thing that makes the differentiation easier is that Michele is not exactly like the Rachel Berry character.

“I think people when they meet me are very shocked to know that I’m much more shy than Rachel Berry is,” she says. “I think that can be kinda confusing for people sometimes. That I don’t want to run and perform and take a hundred photos. But again, I’ve been able to establish myself enough in this industry where people have an idea who I am.”

However, reuniting with Criss on tour blur those lines a little bit as some of their “Glee” hits are a major part of the show. The pair may complement each other vocally, but their harmony stretches beyond their songs.

“We’re different individually as people, but as far as our work ethic is concerned, we really take what we do incredibly seriously. So, there’s a spark that happens when Darren and I perform together, and we’ve always felt that.” Michele explains. “When I say that we’re different, it’s because Darren is way more spontaneous than I’ll ever be, way more fun and adventurous. And he brings out that side of me. Just the idea of going on tour with him sounded like so much fun. I felt like he’d bring a new breath of air into the experience for me. So, I asked him, and he said, if we can make it work that’d be great. And I was right. He brought a new vibe for me. He made touring so much more fun and enjoyable. I’m so excited that we get to do it again.”

Michele and Criss kicked off their LM/DC tour this summer, and during a short hiatus they found some new tricks they’ll be trying out to ensure their show is fresh. “It was a great experience for us to learn what fans were really gravitating towards and what songs they loved.” Michele says. “We definitely want to stick with some of the classics. But, we live in such a digital world now where people come to a show and next thing you know it’s online. A lot of our performances are out there for people to see from the last leg. We want to give some new additions, so the people that are coming are seeing a show that is personal and unique for them.”

Michele may not be Rachel Berry in real life, but “Glee” has left an indelible mark on the star. Of her fourteen tattoos, “Nine of them are Glee related.”

Download the radio.com app to hear more interviews like this.