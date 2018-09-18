Andy Cohen Shuts Down 'Real Housewives of Las Vegas' Idea: 'I Think We Are Good Right Now'

Andy Cohen, a man who has proven that a quick wit underscored with sardonic timing is just what the world needs right now, will be hitting Las Vegas alongside his dear friend, Anderson Cooper.

Cohen has had his hand in most aspects of the television industry, but he’s most well-known for his weeknight Bravo talk show, “Watch What Happens Live!” and the ever-evolving “The Real Housewives” franchise. The multifaceted television personality and famed journalist, Anderson Cooper take on Sin City on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The pair will be sharing their personal and oft-hilarious stories at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for “AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.”

One may expect a show featuring two prominent and intelligent figures to be weighed down with heavy topics and intense conversations. But, as Cohen explained on KLUC 98.5's "The Chet Buchanan Show," it’s so much more entertaining than that.

“The best way to describe [the show] is, first, it’s not political at all. It’s just fun,” Cohen clarifies, “It’s like going out to a bar with me and Anderson Cooper and hearing all of our best stories that we would never tell on TV or on the radio. It’s a cone of silence in the theater and we just tell all of our off the record stories of being on the front lines of current events and pop culture.”

Although the pair has toured their candid conversations across the country for the last three years, they recently updated the show ensuring that Las Vegas will get a fresh take and original tales.

“We were just on vacation together and we came up with a whole new show. We’ll be telling all new stories and I’m thrilled,” Cohen says.

For two men who aren’t known for holding back, surprises are expected, especially because the accept audience questions at the end of the show.

Rolling with the punches is something that Cohen excels at, punctuated nightly on “Watch What Happens Live!” But with the unexpected comes a lot of apprehension from potential guests.

“There are a zillion people who won’t do the show. [The list] is too long to count,” Cohen states.

“In terms of people who have blown it off. There’s a lot of people who have gotten sick. We’ve had everyone from Meghan McCain to Tony Braxton to Lena Dunham. There’s a lot of people who book, then day of…” he pauses, “I always believe them. There’s no reason not to believe them.”

Some prospective guests are honest about their uncertainty.

“I was with Mila Kunis. The last time I was in Vegas we sat next to each other at the Billboard Awards. And we had such a good time and I said, ‘will you do my show?’ And she said, ‘I think I’m too scared.’ I go, ‘you have nothing to be scared of.’” Cohen remembers, “I think it has the reputation of being a really dangerous show, but it’s really fun.”

Speaking of dangerous and fun, when it comes to “The Real Housewives,” the franchise is still going strong, but it doesn’t look like Vegas will be the next enclave for the reality show.

“There was casting once, and it probably wasn’t the right group. And, there you go,” Cohen says. When Chet mentions the clamoring housewives in The Ridges, Southern Highlands and Anthem, Cohen shuts him down, “Listen, I think we’re good right now.”

Although the Valley may not be the home of the tumultuous housewives, Cohen has fond feelings for the Entertainment Capital of the World, especially when he got to share a magical moment with his father.

“I have so many positive experiences in Vegas. I remember during the [Miss Universe] pageant, I brought my dad with me once and it was his fantasy being back stage at Miss Universe. I’m walking my dad around. My dad’s a flirt and he was so excited meeting all the women, in various stages of changing.” He laughs, “It was the best thing I’ve ever done for my dad.“

Fond memories as a tourist aside, Cohen wants to share his show with Las Vegas’ residents.

“I want the locals to come. I will only be satisfied if the locals come see us,” he says.