Nick Jonas Buys Priyanka Chopra A Maybach!

March 15, 2019

Nick Jonas and his brothers are back with a new song called "Sucker."  The song was a massive hit, becoming #1 around the country and immediately the Jonas Brothers added another Platinum Plaque to their wall.

Unlike years before, Nick Jonas decided to celebrate his success with the woman he loves the most- his wife, Priyanka Chopra

You've heard the saying "Happy Wife, Happy Life," and with only a few months into married life, Nick has taken that saying as an affirmation. Priyanka took to social media to congratulate her husband and to show off how they were celebrating. Obviously, the champagne was in hand and for Priyanka a set of new cars keys as well. Turns out Nick celebrated his current success by gifting his wifey a brand new Maybach! 

If this is what married life is like.. sign me up!

When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing...Extra Chopra Jonas...haha...I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband [email protected] --❤️--

