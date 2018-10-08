New Years Weekend with Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons

New Year's Eve Weekend With Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons

Live at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

October 8, 2018
Categories: 
Concerts

It's New Year's Eve in Las Vegas ... and we couldn't let one of the biggest party weekends of the year pass by without a pair of the biggest concerts of the year!

Radio.com and 98.5 KLUC present two nights with two incredible performers—Ariana Grande (Sat., Dec. 29) and Imagine Dragons (Mon., Dec. 31) live at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Be there as two of the planet's most popular acts close out 2018 and welcome the New Year in the Party Capital of the World!

Tickets go on sale Fri., Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $100. You can take advantage of an EXCLUSIVE PRESALE starting Tues., Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. and get your tickets before anyone else. Sign up for the KLUC Club 985 Newsletter and you'll receive an email at 8 a.m. Tuesday with the CODEWORD to buy your tickets.

 

FOR ARIANA GRANDE TICKETS:

 

New Years Weekend with Ariana Grande

 

FOR IMAGINE DRAGONS TICKETS: 

 

New Years Weekend with Imagine Dragons

Tags: 
The Chelsea
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Las Vegas
Radio.com

