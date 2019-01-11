Is The Weeknd Talking About Drake and Bella Hadid on Gesaffelstein's "Lost In The Fire"?

The Starboy vibes are strong, and the tea might be hot on the latest collaboration between The Weeknd and French DJ Gesaffelstein.

"Lost In The Fire" shows Abel spilling sexual exploits over a slick brooding beat, potentially about back-on-again girlfriend Bella Hadid. On the song, The Weeknd offers explicit details about a potential threesome and sings about wanting her to stay. The couple separated for a year, before reuniting in 2018 and are now apparently living together.

Elsewhere there is alleged shade thrown at Drake, with the "Can't Feel My Face" singer slyly singing, "I just want a baby with the right one, cause I could never be the one to hide one."

Many have pointed to this as a shot at Drake and his child, who was revealed by rapper Pusha T in song last year, saying "you are hiding a child, let that boy come home." Drake ultimately embraced the child on his Scorpion album, discussing his son and the situation on several tracks.

"Lost In The Fire" is set to be a part of Gesaffelstein's upcoming album Hyperion, due out later this year. Previously, the two worked together on two tracks from The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy EP.

As for The Weeknd, he is said to be working on his upcoming album as well, called Chapter VI. The album will be his first full-length since Starboy in 2016.