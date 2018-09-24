Watch "Weird Al" Fill In For Weezer During "Africa" Video

Another way to watch the rains get blessed

September 24, 2018
Michael Cerio
Weezer

© Ron Elkman - USA TODAY NETWORK

Are you ready to take one step deeper into the Toto-sized hole that Weezer has blown in the universe?

What started as an internet campaign has become one of the biggest songs of the year and an ever-present part of our reality. First Weezer covered Toto, then Toto covered Weezer, then "Weird Al" Yankovic joined Weezer for a performance of the song, and now "Werid Al" has become Weezer for the video for the song.

In fact all of Weezer has been swapped out for this performance video, but it's the recent Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star recipient "Weird Al" that goes full Rivers for the occasion.

In other Weezer news, they recently released the song "California Snow" from the upcoming film Spell. You can check it out here.  

 

Related: Weezer Covers “All The Small Things” at Blink-182 Replacement Set

Tags: 
Weezer
Toto
africa
Weird Al

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 160 The Chet Buchanan Show
Should Maroon 5 give up part of their Halftime performance for Cardi B? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 159 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence wrote a song about Chicken Fingers. Lucy's boyfriend went crazy on her Instagram page. The Chet Buchanan Show
Team USA's A'ja Wilson on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
Patton Oswalt on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes