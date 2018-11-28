Watch Swae Lee And Young Thug Step In The Ring With Mike Will Made-It On 'The Tonight Show'

The three perform "Fate" from the 'Creed II' soundtrack

November 28, 2018
Michael Cerio
Swae Lee x Young Thug

Is this your soundtrack?

The Creed II album is filled with fifteen Michael B. Jordan-worthy jams courtesy of Mike Will Made-It. The chart-topping producer called in all his famous friends for the effort, recruiting Lil Wayne, Nas, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, and beyond for the soundtrack to the boxing sequel. Perfect for a run up the Art Museum steps, or for banging out reps in the gym, the set is fully-loaded.

"Fate" features Swae Lee and Young Thug trading smoothed-out verses, going round for round on the Mike Will Made-It beat. The trio not only brought the song, but a whole ring to The Tonight Show for a performance on Tuesday night.

Hold up, adding boxing trucks to the Christmas list.

Creed II is in theaters now, and the soundtrack is available everywhere.

