WATCH: Juice WRLD Turns 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Into A Sad Guitar Hero Party

The Chicago MC performs a live band version of “Lucid Dreams”

September 4, 2018
Michael Cerio
Juice WRLD

Youtube.com

Juice WRLD continued his rise on Tuesday night with a stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The singer and rapper kicked off his “Lucid Dreams” performance with two people playing a Guitar Hero version of the song, scoring “Out Of This WRLD Combos”. The real action though was revealed on an adjacent stage where Juice WRLD and a full live band stomped through the sad anthem with a starry sky backdrop.

“Lucid Dreams” comes from Juice WRLD’s debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance which dropped in May. His “World Domination” tour continues through September.

Tags: 
Juice WRLD
Lucid Dreams

