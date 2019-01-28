Watch Cardi B Strut in "Baby Shark" Fashion Show

"Baby Shark" keeps popping up in the most unexpected places. First it was on the Billboard Chart, then on Netflix, and now on Cardi B's Instagram page.

This weekend the "I Like It" singer took the kids tune and turned it into the sexy soundtrack for her own private runway show. Strutting by the pool, Cardi sent out a Mommy Shark mood as she displayed her outfit on Friday.

Repurposing your preschooler's favorite tune is tame compared to rest of Cardi's weekend. She made history on Saturday by becoming the first ever female musical performer at the AVN Awards, The Adult Video News Awards celebrates achievement in the world of porn, and are often referred to as "the Oscars of porn."

The former stripper showed swagger in an inspired set at the event. "“I’m so excited for these awards" she said as she finished her performance. "More than the GRAMMYs. I don’t know why.”

Cardi B performing at the 2019 AVN Awards in Las Vegas! --

pic.twitter.com/mrXfm5bbZH — Cardi B Team (@CardiBTeam) January 27, 2019

Amazingly, Cardi B will also be performing at the GRAMMY Awards on February 10th. She is nominated for 5 awards, including Album Of The Year.