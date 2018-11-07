Watch Ariana Grande Perform "thank u, next" on 'Ellen'

The new first wives club comes to daytime

November 7, 2018
Michael Cerio
Ariana Grande

The inspiring era of "thank u, next" took it to TV on Wednesday, as Ariana Grande performed the new song on Ellen.

Dressed in white with a wedding reception background, Grande teams with friends Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx for what Ariana calls "first wives club 2018."

Watch as Grande bounces around the stage, almost falling off a chair at one point and giggling her way to recovery through the second verse.

Grande continues moving on in style. "thank u, next" is now available everywhere.

