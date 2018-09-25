Travis Scott Honors Mac Miller During Freestyle

The tributes continue for the 26-year-old rapper

September 25, 2018
Michael Cerio
Travis Scott

© Press Association

As the Hip Hop community continues to mourn the passing of Mac Miller, the tributes continue from artists around the country.

This weekend Travis Scott became the latest to speak out about the Pittsburgh MC, discussing his love for Miller during a freestyle at his Las Vegas show this weekend. "Mac Miller I love you" Scott sang. "Always be my boy."

Related: A Tribute to Mac Miller, Remembering the Rapper Who Shook up a Hip-Hop Generation

Miller died on September 7th after a reported overdose. 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Mac Miller
Travis Scott

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 161 The Chet Buchanan Show
Tyson Beckford swings by to chat. Kayla's Boyfriend delivers some "Hot Takes." Spence thinks Jimmy Garoppolo's Ex is asking for Karma. The Chet Buchanan Show
Tyson Beckford on the Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 160 The Chet Buchanan Show
Should Maroon 5 give up part of their Halftime performance for Cardi B? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 159 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes