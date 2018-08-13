That Time Taylor Swift Met Millie Bobby Brown
The ‘Stranger Things’ star finds the “Delicate” singer backstage
August 13, 2018
After a long day of slaying Demogorgons, sometimes you just have to unwind with your sisters and some Swifties.
Such is the case for Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven on Stranger Things and is currently filming season three in Atlanta. The actress took a break Saturday night to check out Taylor Swift and her Reputation Tour as it made a stop in the ATL.
Not only did MBB capture some singing and dancing with her sisters on her Instagram Story while at the show, but she managed to make her way backstage to meet the singer.
