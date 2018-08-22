Teachers Bringing Drake And Cardi B To The Classroom

“Kiki, do you love reading?”

August 22, 2018
Michael Cerio
Drake

Hey there youths, we like music too.

Continuing a lifelong tradition of trying to relate by turning cool stuff educational, teachers have been quoting Drake and Cardi B for Back-To-School messages across the country.

Across Twitter, pictures of bulletin boards featuring lyrics from “In My Feelings” and Cardi B memes have been popping up. Questions to Kiki about love and riding, have been replaced by reading and going to college. A classic image of Cardi B has been used to promote SAT scores and GPA. How far away are we from being “Boo’d Up” with biology?

Drake is currently out of the classroom and out on tour with Migos. The “Nice For What” singer had a stop in his hometown of Toronto Tuesday night where be brought out Travis Scott for their track off of ASTROWORLD.

