Taylor Swift Performance To Open The 2018 AMAs

"I Did Something Bad" is coming to the American Music Awards

October 2, 2018
Michael Cerio
Hold on to your cats, Taylor Swift is coming to the AMAs.

The singer, and Meredith, announced via Instagram this morning that they will be opening the 2018 American Music Awards with her song "I Did Something Bad."

The performance from Swift will come just days after the "Delicate" singer wraps up the North American leg of her Reputation tour. She will join performances by Carrie UnderwoodPost MaloneMariah CareyBenny Blanco with Halsey and KhalidCardi BCiara with Missy ElliottDua Lipa, and Panic! At The Disco. The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

