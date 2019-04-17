Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, And BTS Land On The Time 100

A few of music's biggest names are on this year's Time 100, the organization's list of the most influential people in the world.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Khalid, and BTS all earn a spot on the important rundown, with peers authoring essays explaining their impact and importance. Swift in particular is one of the six covers from the collectible issue of the magazine, listed by Time as an icon along with Gaga.

"How exactly does one accomplish world domination? Surely it takes remarkable talent, charm, kindness, altruism and dedication" writes Halsey about her current collaborators BTS. "But you’d still be missing a key component: a devoted community to uplift your efforts, soften your stumbles and shoot light from their eyes into the sky in your name every single night." Halsey counts herself a member of the ARMY, and details her visits to Korea to spend time with "the boys."

"For BTS, world domination is just another 8-count in the contemporary dance of life. But if you think that’s easy, you haven’t seen the love and effort these young men put into each and every step."

Elsewhere Shawn Mendes gushes over his friend Taylor Swift, saying "Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything."

"It’s so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it’s that."

.@ShawnMendes: “The magic of @taylorswift13 doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible) but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her” #TIME100 https://t.co/qRVXJShEw5 pic.twitter.com/RR8BBVu8Hx — TIME (@TIME) April 17, 2019

Troye Sivan discusses the power of Ariana Grande and declares her a "force who understands how music should work in 2019", while Celine Dion pours on high praise for Lady Gaga.

"I love Lady Gaga, and I think she’s got one of the greatest voices in the world: powerful, convincing, passionate and sensitive" writes Dion, who stands beside Gaga in the greatest voices category. "Whether it’s her unstoppable support for the LGBTQ community, or her anti-bullying campaigning, Lady Gaga’s voice is being heard where it really counts."

Other honorees include Tiger Woods who is written about by Justin Timberlake, and Michelle Obama who has her tribute penned by Beyoncé. You can find the full list here.