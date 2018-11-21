Takeoff Goes Intergalactic For "Last Memory" Performance On 'The Tonight Show'

The Migos star's latest off 'The Last Rocket'

November 21, 2018
Michael Cerio
Takeoff

Tabatha Fireman / Stringer

Shining amongst the stars, Takeoff took the stage at The Tonight Show on Tuesday for a performance of "Last Memory." The single comes from the Migos star's solo debut The Last Rocket, released earlier this month. 

Surrounded by screens with the cosmos speeding by, the MC stands in the middle dressed in all white and dripping in diamonds.

Related: Watch Snoop Dogg Thank Snoop Dogg As He Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Last Rocket is the second solo album this year from the Migos crew, coming after Quavo's QUAVO HUNCHO release in October. A third project from Offset is rumored to be released next month. Through it all, the members have insisted that these solo outings will not affect the future for Migos. Their Culture III album is due in early 2019.

Tags: 
Takeoff
Migos
The Tonight Show

Recent Podcast Audio
A Message from Tom Turkey Sweeps The Chet Buchanan Show
A Message from Tom Turkey The Chet Buchanan Show
Dana's sister-in-law beat her to the Thanksgiving Punch. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 198 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 197 The Chet Buchanan Show
PROOF! Vegetarian Drama Can Ruin Thanksgiving. What Inappropriate Thing was Said at Holiday Dinner? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes