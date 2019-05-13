T-Pain Throws a Baller Birthday Party for His Dog in New Video

'The Masked Singer' winner is a pawfect host

May 13, 2019
Michael Cerio
T-Pain

Rich Fury / Staff

Two months after showing his skills dressed as "The Monster" on The Masked Singer, T-Pain has once again hit another level.

Fresh off the win, the "Buy U a Drank" singer dropped a surprise album called 1UP. The guest list is big, with features from Lil Wayne, Flipp Dinero, and Russ, but the standout track might be his solo song, "It's My Dog Birthday." Today he dropped the video, and it's literally his dog's birthday. All the dogs, living it up with dog treat cupcakes and plush toys, living the luxury life. It's adorable dogs and T-Pain, why are you still reading. Just hit play.

The GRAMMY-winning singer scored another beginning after The Masked Singer, using the goodwill of a soulful, furry, one-eyed monster to help change his auto-tuned perception. "I didn't have a chance to come into the game with my natural voice, and a lot of my peers did, and they get accepted" T-Pain explained after winning the show. "This helped me get my voice out there even more, and I appreciate you all."

Related: T-Pain Won 'The Masked Singer' and Celebrated by Dropping a Surprise New Album

1UP is now available everywhere, dogs are still available above. Seriously, they're wearing sunglasses.

Tags: 
Hip hop
T-Pain

Recent Podcast Audio
MOUG MATING UPDATE!! And It's The Moment We've All Been Waiting For... AND Rachel Put Herself In Babysitting Hell. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 271 The Chet Buchanan Show
6-Word Cinema on "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 280 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's And Lil' Jess' Moms Don't Know ANY Of These Terms. Spence Debuts A Mother's Day Song Of The Week. The Chet Buchanan Show
Gary Spivey On The Chet Buchanan Show: Heavy Topics Today The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes