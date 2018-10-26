Shawn Mendes Recreates 'Lost In Translation' For His "Lost In Japan" Video

A pretty faithful tribute to the 2003 film

October 26, 2018
Michael Cerio
Shawn Mendes

© Anthony Behar

Walking in the footsteps of Bill Murray, Shawn Mendes has rolled out a recreation of Lost In Translation for his new "Lost In Japan" video.

The clip for the Zedd-assisted remix of the song follows Mendes as he makes his way around Tokyo, running into actress Alisha Boe from 13 Reasons Why in an elevator. From there, the two explore the hotel and the sights of the city, in a shot-for-shot remake of Sofia Coppola's 2003 classic.

Related: Shawn Mendes is the Perfect Person to Play Elvis

"Lost In Japan" originally appeared on Mendes' self-titled third album, but got a fresh boost of energy from Zedd with a remix in September. People have taken notice of how faithful the video is to the film, posting side-by-side comparisons on Twitter, and reveling in the Murray x Mendes moment.

Tags: 
Shawn Mendes
Zedd
Lost In Japan

Recent Podcast Audio
Chet and Kayla are BOTH Getting Shamed for Their Lack of Social Media Posts The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 180 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey's Last Day with Chet, Spence and Kayla The Chet Buchanan Show
Between Chet and Spence, Who Knows Davey Better? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 178 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey has a huge announcement that will change the show FOREVER. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes